South Dakota AG reviewing Noem's meeting with daughter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota attorney general says he is reviewing concerns from state lawmakers over a meeting Gov. Kristi Noem held last year that included both her daughter and a top state official.

The state employee was overseeing the department that was in charge of Noem's daughter’s application to become a certified real estate appraiser.

The application was originally slated to be denied, according to The Associated Press. However, Noem's received her certification four months after the meeting.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said in a statement that he had been contacted by legislators and that he will review their concerns.

Ravnsborg didn’t immediately respond to a question about what steps he might take.

The attorney general is tasked under state law with issuing legal opinions to lawmakers.

The governor’s office declined to answer detailed questions from The Associated Press about the meeting.