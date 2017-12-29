Snow in Florida? Meteorologists say it's possible!

Flurries in Florida? Even Tampa Bay?

It's possible, according to Tampa-based WFTS meteorologists Shay Ryan and Greg Dee. Although it is a long shot, there is a slight chance that Tampa Bay could see some snow next Thursday, January 4... if all of the stars align.

What would it take?

If the rain/snow line is south of Tampa Bay and the precipitation is on top of Tampa Bay. See the model below:

Shay says that if this model was forecasting for today, she would give Tampa a 10 percent chance for a few flurries.

Both meteorologists do caution that since it is still a week away, the model will certainly change. But it is completely possible. Tampa has seen snow before, the last time it snowed in the Bay Area was on January 19, 1977.

Maybe, just maybe, the rain/snow line will dip farther south and give Tampa a real chance to see a few flakes next week. At a minimum, it will be a couple of very chilly days around here by Florida standards.

Mary Stringini is a Digital Reporter for ABC Action News.