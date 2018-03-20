Shooting reported at high school in Maryland

Scripps National
7:47 AM, Mar 20, 2018
8 mins ago

(Google Street View)

Police are investigating reports of a shooting at a high school in southern Maryland, according to Scripps station WMAR in Baltimore.

Reports indicate that a shooting has taken place at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County, south of Washington, D.C. According to ABC News, the scene is contained.

The St. Mary County sheriff confirmed the shooting in a tweet Tuesday morning.

 

According to the St. Mary's County Public School District, the high school is currently on lockdown. 

 

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms says agents have been dispatched and are en route to the scene.

 

CNN also reports that a spokesman for the FBI's Baltimore field office said its agents are on the scene of an incident in Great Mills, Maryland.

 

Maryland governor Larry Hogan tweeted Tuesday that state police are in contact are in touch with local law enforcement.

 

 

More on this as it develops.

