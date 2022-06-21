Senators say agreement on gun violence compromise is at hand

Senate bargainers say they have an agreement at hand on a bipartisan gun violence bill.

That would potentially tee up votes this week on an incremental but notable package that would stand as Congress's response to mass shootings in Texas and New York that shook the nation. Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut told reporters Tuesday that a final agreement on the package was at hand. And Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas says negotiators have reached an agreement.

The measure would make background checks tougher for the youngest gun buyers and bolster spending for school safety and mental health programs.

This is a developing story and could continue to be updated.