Sen. Susan Collins announces she tested positive for COVID-19

Susan Collins
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, leaves the chamber as the Senate votes to advance Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination for the Supreme Court, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Susan Collins
Posted at 5:40 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 18:40:51-04

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine announced on Thursday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

As lawmakers attended the confirmation vote for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's process to reach the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday, the Republican Senator was in attendance. As Axios reported, Collins wore an KN-95 mask while the vote was taking place. Collins was one of a minority of lawmakers in the chamber wearing a face covering.

A statement from Collin's office said, “Senator Collins has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently experiencing mild symptoms. The Senator will isolate and work remotely in accordance with CDC guidelines.”

Collins' announcement follows a list of White House officials and members of Congress who have announced positive COVID-19 tests this week.

