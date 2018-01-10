Semitrailers crash, catch fire on Indiana freeway

Matt McKinney
5:19 AM, Jan 10, 2018
2 hours ago

All lanes of I-65 near Seymour, Indiana are closed after multiple semis crashed Wednesday morning.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. -- A major freeway was closed just south of Indianapolis on Wednesday after multiple semi trucks were involved in a pileup.

All lanes of I-65 near Seymour, Indiana were closed after the crash Wednesday morning.

Indiana State Police spokesperson Sgt. Stephen Wheeles first said the southbound lanes would be closed until about 2 p.m. ISP later closed all lanes and evacuated houses within half a mile. Wheeles said the cleanup crews are dealing with an explosion risk.

Video taken from traffic helicopters shows at least one truck on fire.

Wheeles said the crash happened at about 5 a.m. Traffic was being diverted off I-65 at Exit 50.

The crash involves three semi trucks. Police believed one truck was a leaking tanker, but later said it was a box trailer.  

 

No injures have been reported from the accident.

