Seattle teachers reach tentative agreement with school district to end strike

Seattle Public Schools announced it has reached a tentative agreement with the teachers union.

"Our tentative agreement is for a 3-year contract with Special Education ratios maintained and improved in areas, adding baseline mental health staffing in all schools, and raises above IPD every year," the Seattle Education Association said in a statement.

The union will vote on the new contract on Tuesday.

The school year was delayed when teachers went on strike on Sept. 7, which would have been the first day of classes.

The school district said it will provide updates on when the school year will begin after the union votes to officially approve the contract.

Students will have to make up the missed days.