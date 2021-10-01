Scientists decipher Marie Antoinette's redacted love notes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Letters from the last queen of France to her rumored lover contain redacted phrases that scientists have been able to read by studying the composition of different inks.

According to the Associated Press, the scientists uncovered the original writing by separating the chemical composition of different inks used on historical documents.

The AP reported that they could read the original words and even identify Fersen as the one who scratched them out.

The letters between Marie Antoinette and Swedish count Axel von Fersen were exchanged between June 1791 and August 1792.

The queen was beheaded in 1793.

Scientists uncovered scribbled out and effusive phrases, such as: "Not without you," "My dear friend," and "You that I love."

According to the AP, the letters were penned on thick cotton paper, and topics ranged from political events to personal feelings.

The research was published Friday in the journal Science Advances.