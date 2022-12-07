San Francisco pauses plan to deploy killer robots

Robots with the ability to use lethal force will not be rolled out in San Francisco— at least for now.

Amid outcry from residents, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to pause the rollout, which they had previously approved.

“We stopped the use of killer robots in San Francisco today,” Supervisor Hillary Ronen said, according to CNN. “The public outcry helped six Supervisors fully appreciate the gravity of last week’s vote and the numerous unanswered questions about both the ethics and practical implications of allowing police to use machines to kill human beings.”

The issue was sent back to a committee for further consideration. It could be voted on in the future, according to The Associated Press.

Police wanted the robots to be equipped with explosive devices in extreme situations.

"Do we want to risk lives and the public by getting ourselves exposed to the suspect or can we send a robot in to deal with it," David Lazar, assistant chief of the San Francisco Police Department.

Supervisor Dean Preston said Tuesday the city shouldn't be providing more tools to use lethal force. He believes leaders should be looking for more ways to de-escalate situations.