Russia reportedly warns US to stop sending weapons to Ukraine

Russia has formally protested the U.S. shipment of weapons to Ukraine, according to multiple news outlets.

CNN and The New York Times report that Russia sent a diplomatic note to the U.S. that warned of “unpredictable consequences” if the U.S. didn't halt the shipping of weapons to Ukraine.

The diplomatic note was reportedly not signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and it's unclear what “unpredictable consequences" entail.

This week, President Joe Biden informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the U.S. is sending Ukraine an additional $800 million in weapons, ammunition, and other security assistance.

Biden said the package includes artillery systems, artillery rounds, and armored personnel carriers. The U.S. is also transferring additional helicopters to the Ukrainian military.

The conflict in Ukraine has been going on for nearly two months and has resulted in thousands of deaths including civilians and children.