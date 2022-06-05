Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on supplies

Russia's defense ministry says a barrage of airstrikes on Ukraine's capital destroyed tanks donated by the West and other armor in an attack that shattered five weeks of eerie calm in Kyiv.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday warned the West about supplying long-range rocket systems to Ukraine. Putin said that Moscow would hit targets "we haven't yet struck" if it went ahead with such deliveries. Russian forces pounded railway facilities and other infrastructure in Kyiv. Ukrainian nuclear plant operator Energoatom said one cruise missile buzzed the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear plant on its way to the capital and cited the dangers of such a near miss.

“All this fuss around additional deliveries of weapons, in my opinion, has only one goal: To drag out the armed conflict as much as possible,” Putin said, alluding to U.S. plans to supply multiple launch rocket systems to Kyiv.