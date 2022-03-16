Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall leaves Ukraine after suffering injuries

Fox News has confirmed correspondent Benjamin Hall is safely out of Ukraine after suffering serious injuries.

Hall and two colleagues were struck by incoming fire as they reported near Kyiv.

In a statement, Fox News Media CEO, Suzanne Scott said, “Ben is alert and in good spirits. He is being treated with the best possible care in the world.”

No additional details about the correspondent’s condition were provided.

Hall had been hospitalized since Monday and “lost part of his leg,” according to Scott.

Unfortunately, Hall’s cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and freelance Ukrainian producer Oleksandra Kuvshynova were killed.

"Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for Fox News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us. His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched," Scott said in a memo.

Kuvshynova served as a consultant on the ground for the network.