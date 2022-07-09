Roy Moore's defamation suit against Baron Cohen tossed

An appeals court has tossed out former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore's $95 million defamation lawsuit he filed against comedian Sacha Baron Cohen.

The Associated Press reported that the three judges on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan upheld a lower court's ruling in favor of Baron Cohen on Thursday.

The former Senate candidate sued Cohen for a joke the comedian made at Moore's expense in a segment on the Showtime program "Who is America?" in 2018.

The judges said the politician had signed a waiver before his appearance that he would bar him from filing a claim of defamation against the comedian, CNN reported.

In the segment, Cohen presented a so-called pedophile detector during his interview with Moore, which beeped when it got near the Alabama politician.

The judges said that the segment was “clearly comedy” and that viewers would see it as such, the news outlet reported.