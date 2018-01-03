Rosenstein meets with Ryan over Russia investigation

GOP leaders on the House panel are eager to wrap up the investigation soon, with influential Republicans saying the exhaustive review has dug through thousands of documents and interviewed virtually every major witness and has found scant evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian operatives to meddle in the 2016 elections.
But Democrats on the committee say there have been several areas that have not been fully investigated, including financial records from the Trump Organization and key officials in Trump's orbit, and that they are seriously weighing issuing their own report detailing what they view as the unexplored parts of the inquiry.