Rose McGowan was not impressed by Golden Globes showing

The black attire and #TimesUp pins at Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards were meant to bring attention to the plight of victims of sexual assault, harassment and inequality.

But one of the women leading the push for justice wasn't enthused about the entertainment industry's demonstration.

Rose McGowan responded to a tweet Sunday from actress Asia Argento.

"No one should forget that you were the first one who broke the silence," Argento wrote. "Anyone who tries to diminish your work is a troll and an enemy of the movement. You gave me the courage to speak out. I am on your side until I die."

McGowan called out Hollywood in her response to Argento.

"And not one of those fancy people wearing black to honor our rapes would have lifted a finger had it not been so," McGowan tweeted. "I have no time for Hollywood fakery, but you I love."

Both McGowan and Argento have accused former film mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, leading women around the world to come forward with their own experiences of sexual violence and harassment.

Weinstein has denied any allegations of nonconsensual sex through a spokesperson.

McGowan is taking on Hollywood in her own way.

She has partnered with E! for "Citizen Rose," which documents McGowan's life as she prepares for the upcoming release of her book "Brave."

The docuseries begins with a two hour installment airing on January 30.