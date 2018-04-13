Romaine lettuce to blamed for E. coli outbreak in 11 states, CDC reports

Tornado Warning issued April 13 at 6:03PM CDT expiring April 13 at 6:30PM CDT in effect for: McCurtain
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued April 13 at 5:49PM CDT expiring April 13 at 6:15PM CDT in effect for: Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore
Tornado Watch issued April 13 at 5:45PM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Ottawa, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah
Lake Wind Advisory issued April 13 at 3:51PM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: McCurtain
Freeze Watch issued April 13 at 3:19PM CDT expiring April 15 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Coal, Hughes, Johnston, Kay, Lincoln, Love, Marshall, Murray, Noble, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole
Fire Weather Warning issued April 13 at 2:45PM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Alfalfa, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Jefferson, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Major, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Stephens, Woods
Tornado Watch issued April 13 at 1:53PM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: McCurtain
Tornado Watch issued April 13 at 1:20PM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
Wind Advisory issued April 13 at 12:59PM CDT expiring April 13 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
Fire Weather Warning issued April 13 at 11:53AM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Creek, Okfuskee, Osage, Pawnee
Fire Weather Warning issued April 13 at 10:16AM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Jackson, Jefferson, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Major, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Roger Mills, Stephens, Tillman, Washita, Woods, Woodward
Fire Weather Warning issued April 13 at 3:11AM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Custer, Dewey, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Jefferson, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Major, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Roger Mills, Stephens, Tillman, Washita
Fire Weather Warning issued April 12 at 3:03PM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Carter, Cleveland, Garfield, Garvin, Grant, Kay, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie
Fire Weather Watch issued April 12 at 12:16PM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Creek, Okfuskee, Osage, Pawnee
Fire Weather Watch issued April 12 at 2:47AM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Carter, Cleveland, Garfield, Garvin, Grant, Kay, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie
Fire Weather Watch issued April 11 at 9:59PM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Osage, Pawnee
Fire Weather Watch issued April 11 at 9:14PM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Jefferson, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Stephens
Fire Weather Watch issued April 11 at 11:08AM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Carter, Cleveland, Garfield, Garvin, Grant, Jefferson, Kay, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Stephens
Romaine lettuce to blamed for E. coli outbreak in 11 states, CDC reports
CNN
5:44 PM, Apr 13, 2018
15 mins ago
Share Article
Chopped romaine lettuce grown in the Yuma, Arizona, area is to blame for a multistate E. coli outbreak, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
"At this time, no common grower, supplier, distributor, or brand has been identified," the CDC said.
So far 35 cases of E. coli illness in 11 states have been reported and linked to the outbreak. The earliest symptoms began on March 22. Twenty-two of the ill individuals have been hospitalized. Three of those patients developed a type of kidney failure associated with an E. coli illness called hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can be life-threatening.
Symptoms of E. coli typically begin two to eight days after consuming the bacteria, although most patients become ill three or four days after consumption. Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Most people recover in five to seven days. Those most at risk for E. coli illness include the very young, the very old and individuals with compromised immune systems.
Health officials warned the public to stay away from chopped romaine lettuce. "Consumers anywhere in the United States who have store-bought chopped romaine lettuce at home, including salads and salad mixes containing chopped romaine lettuce, should not eat it and should throw it away, even if some of it was eaten and no one has gotten sick. If you do not know if the lettuce is romaine, do not eat it and throw it away," the CDC said.
Restaurants and stores are advised not to serve or sell chopped romaine lettuce.
In addition, the agency recommends asking grocery stores and restaurants to confirm their chopped romaine is not from Yuma.
The advice is based on interviews with 28 of the ill individuals in which 93% of them reported consuming romaine lettuce within the week they began feeling sick.
"Most people reported eating a salad at a restaurant, and romaine lettuce was the only common ingredient identified among the salads eaten. The restaurants reported using bagged, chopped romaine lettuce to make salads," according to the investigation report which also noted there are no reports involving whole heads or hearts of romaine.
The CDC and the US Food and Drug Administration are continuing to work with state and local health officials to further identify the source of the contaminated romaine.