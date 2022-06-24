Watch Now
Reaction pours in following decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

Supreme Court Abortion
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Demonstrators protest about abortion outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Posted at 10:10 AM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 11:27:50-04

The reaction was swift after the U.S. Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortions nationwide.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi decried the decision.

"Today, the Republican-controlled Supreme Court has achieved the GOP’s dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions," she said.

Republican leadership in the House of Representatives released a joint statement, praising the decision to leave abortion laws up to states.

"Every unborn child is precious, extraordinary, and worthy of protection," said the statement from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Rep. Steve Scalise and Rep. Elise Stefanik

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Friday one of the "darkest days" the country has ever seen.

"These justices—appointed by Republicans and presiding without accountability—have stolen the fundamental right to abortion," Schumer said.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who was part of the Trump administration, which appointed Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, all of whom who voted to overturn Roe, commended the decision.

“Today, Life Won," he said.

Former President Barack Obama also offered his opinion on the court overturning a 50-year right.

"It relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans," he said.

It wasn't just Americans reacting to the decision. British Prime Minister called the decision a "big step backwards."

