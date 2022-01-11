Prosecutor says child rape suspect may have victims in 10 states

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man who is facing three counts of child rape and two counts of aggravated kidnapping may have victims in nearly a dozen states.

Ryan Andrew Meyung was arrested in December in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Based upon an investigation, authorities believe Meyung may have preyed on children in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

"Mr. Meyung was running a business known as 'Live Your Dreams MX,'” said Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston, "which involved him traveling around the United States and other countries building motocross tracks. His work also involved teaching and mentoring children on how to motocross. This business was based in Indiana.”

According to WTVC in Chattanooga, an affidavit says victims in Tennessee are siblings who are 10 and 11 years old.

Authorities say Meyung lived a transient lifestyle and has regularly resided with local families in areas where he worked in the motocross industry.

Anyone who believes they or their family member was victimized by Meyung is asked to the Homeland Security Investigations tip line at 866-347-2423.