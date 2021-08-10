Production of Tesla's Cybertruck pushed back to 2022

If you ordered a Tesla Cybertruck, you're going to have to wait until 2022 to receive it.

The vehicle's configurator website confirmed the production of the state-of-the-art truck would begin next year instead of the initial promise of late 2021.

"You will be able to complete your configuration as production nears in 2022," a message on the reservation site stated.

The Cybertruck was unveiled in 2019 at its Design Studio in Hawthorne, California, where its most expensive version, the Tri-Motor All-Wheel-Drive, was boasted as to being able to go from zero to 60 in 2.9 seconds, a 14,000-pound towing capacity, drive up to 500 miles on a full charge, and a base price of $69,900.

According to Fox News, Tesla will build the truck at its factory in Austin, Texas.

Tesla isn't the only carmaker experiencing delays.

A chip shortage has caused Ford, General Motors, and Nissan to expect delays, CNBC reported.