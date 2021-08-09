Prince Andrew reportedly sued by alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein in New York

Prince Andrew has been reportedly sued in New York by an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein.

According to People and ABC News, Virginia Roberts Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew for "sexual abuse under the Child Victims Act" saying she was "trafficked to him and sexually abused by him" when she was 17.

This isn't the first time Giuffre has alleged that she was sexually abused by the prince.

In a federal lawsuit in 2015, Giuffre alleged she was forced her to perform sex acts with several prominent men, including Prince Andrew in 2001.

In 2019, Andrew announced that he was withdrawing from his royal duties amid renewed attention of his friendship with Epstein and Giuffre's claim that she had several sexual encounters with the prince starting when she was 17.

In 2015, Giuffre filed a defamation lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell for her repeated denying of abuse against Giuffre.

Eventually, that lawsuit was settled out of court.

In a 2019 interview with BBC, Giuffre detailed her encounters with Queen Elizabeth's second son, including one meeting at a dance club where she claims the Prince Andrew sweated on her.

In November 2019, Prince Andrew was asked during an interview about Giuffre's accusations, to which he responded that he had "no recollection of ever meeting."

When confronted with a picture of him with his arm around Giuffre's waist, allegedly taken in 2001, the royal said he had "no recollection of the photograph ever being taken," adding that it was him in the photo, but he wasn't sure that was his hand on her.