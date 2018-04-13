President Trump's lawyer is under criminal investigation, Department of Justice says

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued April 13 at 2:38PM CDT expiring April 13 at 3:30PM CDT in effect for: Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee
Fire Weather Warning issued April 13 at 2:45PM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Alfalfa, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Jefferson, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Major, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Stephens, Woods
Tornado Watch issued April 13 at 1:53PM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: McCurtain
Tornado Watch issued April 13 at 1:21PM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Coal, Garvin, Hughes, Johnston, Lincoln, Love, Marshall, Murray, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole
Tornado Watch issued April 13 at 1:20PM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
Wind Advisory issued April 13 at 12:59PM CDT expiring April 13 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
Fire Weather Warning issued April 13 at 11:53AM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Creek, Okfuskee, Osage, Pawnee
Lake Wind Advisory issued April 13 at 11:25AM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: McCurtain
Fire Weather Warning issued April 13 at 10:16AM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Jackson, Jefferson, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Major, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Roger Mills, Stephens, Tillman, Washita, Woods, Woodward
Fire Weather Warning issued April 13 at 3:11AM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Custer, Dewey, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Jefferson, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Major, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Roger Mills, Stephens, Tillman, Washita
Fire Weather Warning issued April 12 at 3:03PM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Carter, Cleveland, Garfield, Garvin, Grant, Kay, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie
Fire Weather Watch issued April 12 at 12:16PM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Creek, Okfuskee, Osage, Pawnee
Fire Weather Watch issued April 12 at 2:47AM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Carter, Cleveland, Garfield, Garvin, Grant, Kay, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie
Fire Weather Watch issued April 11 at 9:59PM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Osage, Pawnee
Fire Weather Watch issued April 11 at 9:14PM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Jefferson, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Stephens
Fire Weather Watch issued April 11 at 11:08AM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Carter, Cleveland, Garfield, Garvin, Grant, Jefferson, Kay, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Stephens
President Trump's lawyer is under criminal investigation, Department of Justice says
CNN
1:57 PM, Apr 13, 2018
60 mins ago
Share Article
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, is "under criminal investigation," the Justice Department said Friday.
In response to Cohen's motion to restrain the evidence collected in Monday's raids of his home and office, the US attorney in New York asserted the raids were authorized by a federal judge to seek evidence of conduct "for which Cohen is under criminal investigation."
The filing redacts what Cohen is under investigation for.
The filing contains the first details released by the Justice Department on the searches, which covered Cohen's residence, hotel room, office, safety deposit boxes and electronic devices.
Cohen's attorneys have filed a temporary restraining order in the matter. Cohen did not appear in court Friday morning.
Monday's raids included a search for communications related to efforts to suppress negative information ahead of the election, including communications that Trump had with Cohen regarding the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape that captured Trump making lewd remarks about women that surfaced a month before the election, CNN reported this week.
Cohen's attorney, Todd Harrison, and President Donald Trump's attorney, Joanna Hendon, asked for an adjournment earlier Friday session so they could review DOJ filing.
Hendon says her firm, Spears & Imes LLP, was engaged by Trump on Wednesday and she was "not prepared" to present her argument.
The Justice Department is asking for a so-called taint team to vet the material seized in the raids Monday, as is standard process. Cohen's lawyer is asking for the lawyers themselves to review the material or a "special master" to decide what is relevant to the case, and Hendon is concerned about a taint team or however the material is handled.