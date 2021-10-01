Watch
Powerball jackpot reaches $635 million

Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. The giant Powerball jackpot has grown even bigger, with officials raising the estimated payout ahead of Saturday, Oct. 2, drawing.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Posted at 5:15 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 18:15:21-04

The Powerball jackpot swelled to $635 million ahead of Saturday’s drawing.

Lottery officials previously estimated the jackpot to reach $620 million.

“When the jackpot reaches this level, we have more players jumping into the game, so we are continuously reviewing ticket sales to provide an up-to-date jackpot estimate,” said May Scheve Reardon, Powerball Product Group Chair and Missouri Lottery Executive Director.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since June 5.

A single ticket, which can be purchased in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, is $2.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to lottery officials.

Saturday’s drawing is scheduled for 10:59 p.m. ET.

