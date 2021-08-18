Polish Olympian auctions off silver medal to raise money for infant's heart surgery

A Polish Olympian auctioned off the silver medal she won at the Tokyo Olympics to help raise money for a great cause.

Javelin thrower Maria Andrejczyk announced on Facebook that she was auctioning off her medal after discovering a fundraiser for an eight-month-old named Miloszek Malysa, who needed life-saving heart surgery.

"He already has a head start from Kubus – a boy who didn't make it in time but whose amazing parents decided to pass on the funds they collected. ... And in this way, I also want to help. It's for him that I am auctioning my Olympic silver medal," Andrejczyk said in a post translated by ESPN.

Andrejczyk announced on Monday that the medal had been sold.

According to USA Today, the medal was auctioned off for $125,000.

Andrejczyk announced that Polish grocery store chain Zabka won the medal.

According to USA Today, although they had won the auction, Zabka returned the medal to Andrejczyk.

The child is set to undergo surgery at Stanford University Medical Center, ESPN reported.