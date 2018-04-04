Police: South Dakota daycare workers body slammed toddlers during nap time

Two daycare employees have been arrested in Sioux Falls, South Dakota after surveillance video caught them repeatedly abusing young children during nap time, police say.

On Friday, Teresa Gallagher, 31, and Kenedi Wendt, 22, were both charged with 25 counts of abuse or cruelty to a minor.

The two women were employees at Little Blessings Learning Center.

A parent of one of the children who attended the daycare notified police in late February, according to KARE. The case was referred to the Department of Social Services who contacted the daycare. From there, the daycare reviewed the surveillance video and immediately fired Gallagher and Wendt.

According to detectives who watched the video, the two were seen slamming the children to the ground, yanking them by their arms and stomping on them.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said it wasn't clear what was causing the abuse — even a slight movement from a child could set the workers off, reports state. The children in the video are between the ages of 3 and 4. None of the children required medical care, Clemens said.

Gallagher and Wendt were arrested on Friday and each placed on a $25,000 cash bond.