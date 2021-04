Police in Long Island are responding to reports of gunshots at a local grocery store.

WCBS-TV and WNBC-TV in New York City report that police are responding to reports of a shooting at a Stop & Shop grocery store in West Hempstead.

Both outlets report that three people were shot.

West Hempstead is an inner suburb of New York City and is located just a few miles east of Queens on Long Island.

This story is breaking and will be updated.