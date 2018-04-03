Police responding to active shooter at YouTube offices near San Francisco

Officials in San Bruno, California report that there is police activity at YouTube's corporate offices.

The San Bruno Police Department tweeted that there is "police activity" at 901 Cherry Avenue. According to Google Maps, that is the location of YouTube's headquarters.

Police are advising people to stay out of the area.

KRON-TV reports that eyewitness heard up to 20 shots.

Video taken on Snapchat showed a massive police presence and people filing out of the building with their hands up. Click on the heat map to see videos taken from the scene.

Warning: The videos below may contain explicit language.

More on this as it develops.