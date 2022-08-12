Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside California gym

BRENTWOOD, Calif. — Authorities in California said one person is dead and three others were injured in a shooting after an argument broke out at a Brentwood gym.

Police said the shooting occurred at a 24-hour Fitness early Thursday morning.

According to police, an altercation happened inside the gym, on or around the basketball courts, and then moved to the parking lot, where it "escalated."

Police said, according to the surveillance video, at least two people pulled firearms and fired multiple shots, striking four people.

A male in his 20s died at the scene, police said.

Police said several people fled the scene in multiple vehicles after the incident.

According to the police, two suspects have been detained, but no arrests have been made.