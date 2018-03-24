Paul McCartney at March for Our Lives: 'One of my best friends was killed in gun violence'

Sir Paul McCartney joined New York City's March for Our Lives demonstration, calling the death of fellow Beatles band member John Lennon a motivation factor.

"This is what we can do, so I'm here to do it. One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here, so it's important to me," McCartney told CNN.

Lennon was shot and killed in the doorway of his NYC reside

Wearing a shirt reading "We can end gun violence," McCartney joined the thousands of demonstrators in New York to call for tighter gun control legislation.

NYC's march was just one of the hundreds of sister marches around the country and in other cities outside the U.S. calling for comprehensive gun reform.

Organizers want to see a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, since a gunman killed 17 students and faculty members at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.