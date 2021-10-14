Watch
Partially-shredded Banksy painting sells for $25 million at auction

In this handout photo provided by Sotheby's Auction House, the auction for Banksy's "Love is the Bin" takes place in London, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. A work by British street artist Banksy that sensationally self-shredded just after it sold for $1.4 million has sold again for $25.4 million at an auction on Thursday. “Love is in the Bin” was offered by Sotheby’s in London, with a presale estimate of $5.5 million to $8.2 million. (Sotheby's Auction House via AP)
Posted at 3:44 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 16:45:39-04

The Banksy painting that was originally supposed to self-destruct has been purchased for $25.4 million dollars at auction.

According to Sotheby's, nine bidders "sparked a fierce wave of bids" over the course of ten minutes.

The winning bidder's name was not revealed. However, CNN reports the new owner of "Love is in the Bin" is a female collector from Europe.

"Love in the Bin" was expected to fetch $5.54 million - $8.31 million.

Prior to self-shredding in 2018, the original piece of art sold for $1.4 million.

