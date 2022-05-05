Olivia Rodrigo is latest singer to advocate for abortion rights

WASHINGTON — Singer Olivia Rodrigo is using her voice to speak up on abortion.

The 19-year-old performed in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday when she took a moment to speak about the news of the Supreme Court planning to overturn Roe v. Wade.

She expressed that she is “heartbroken” over the news.

“Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians," Rodrigo said, NPR reported.

"I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get,” she added.

Rodrigo’s comments come after Phoebe Bridgers opened up about her own experience getting an abortion.

The singer urged people to donate to abortion funds.

Singer Halsey also spoke up on Instagram against the Supreme Court’s potential decision.

She wrote, “The effects of this decision will spiral into lethal situations for our entire country. Most seriously impacting people of color, rural areas and socioeconomically impacted communities. The time to take action is NOW. “

Halsey urged people to donate to the ACLU and abortion funds.