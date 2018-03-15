Ohio bar Queen of Hearts drawing comes to an end, winner takes home over $5.5M

CLEVELAND - And we have a winner!

After almost a year, the Queen of Hearts drawing at Grayton Road Tavern in Cleveland has finally come to a close with a winner walking away with over $5.5 million!

The winning card number was 45.

The drawing happens once a week and it got down to four cards out of a deck of 52. Each card in the deck is randomly assigned a number and every week you can buy raffle tickets and pick from the remaining numbers. Whoever guesses which card is the queen of hearts wins the jackpot. Because the card numbers change every week, the tickets are dumped and new cards have to be picked, but the money just keeps piling up.

Another raffle ticket was picked before the winning ticket, but it had no number written on it. Would hate to be that guy right now.

Congratulations to the lucky winner!