Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Officials investigating why remains of grizzly bear were later decapitated, declawed in Montana

items.[0].image.alt
Joe Lieb/AP
In this undated photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is a grizzly bear just north of the National Elk Refuge in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming. (Joe Lieb/USFWS via AP)
Grizzly Bears
Posted at 5:01 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 18:17:55-04

Wildlife officials in Montana are investigating how the remains of a grizzly bear found last month was then decapitated and declawed.

According to USA Today and the Washington Post, the remains of a 25-year-old male bear were found by Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Park officials on June 10 after being washed ashore from the Yellowstone River north of Gardiner, Montana.

USA Today reported that officials had planned to remove the bear's remains by boat or helicopter on June 11, but someone had removed its head and claws when they returned the next day

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks' senior grizzly specialist Kevin Frey told the Mountain Journal that removing parts of a grizzly bear, a federally protected animal violates the Endangered Species Act.

According to the Billings Gazette, the bear resided in Yellowstone and was tagged with 394.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7