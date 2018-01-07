O.J. Simpson poses with Las Vegas fans during Bills, Jaguars wildcard game

As the Buffalo Bills take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Wildcard game on Sunday, fans across Las Vegas are showing off their team colors at local sports bars.

That includes O.J. Simpson, who has been seen posing with fans at Moon Doggies Bar & Grill while sporting a LeSean McCoy jersey.

McCoy is currently a running back for the Buffalo Bills.

OJ Simpson is hanging out with Bills fans in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/NluMAe7HZ7 — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) January 7, 2018

Things that would make no sense 18 months ago:



- Bills vs. Jags in the playoffs

- Tony Romo is the announcer

- OJ Simpson is at the game as a fan pic.twitter.com/JecxEupsWb — Jimmy G (@jimmygards) January 7, 2018

Ever since Simpson was released from Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada, Las Vegas residents have had mixed reactions when seeing him around the valley.

Not all businesses have receptive to seeing O.J. Simpson either. He was reportedly thrown out of the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino and banned for life after allegedly causing mischief while drunk.

Simpson has threatened to sue the Cosmopolitan for at least $100 million, saying that their statements are false and could potentially damage his parole.