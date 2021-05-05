NYC public schools eliminates snow days, makes other changes ahead of next school year

The New York City Department of Education has released its calendar for the 2021-22 school year, and students will see some modifications.

Some notable differences for the upcoming school year will include students logging in remotely on snow days or if the schools are closed due to an emergency.

Other changes are students also be learning remotely on Nov. 2 or Election Day.

The department also added that the department had changed two observed holidays. The first non-attendance day will be Oct. 11, which will be in observance of Italian Heritage Day/Indigenous Peoples' Day, removing Columbus Day from the calendar.

"Last year, discussions began about renaming Columbus Day on the @NYCschools calendar to better reflect and honor more than just one person," Chancellor Meisha Porter said. "It's now Italian Heritage/Indigenous People's Day, honoring the contributions of Italian-Americans as well as our indigenous communities."

The second non-attendance day will be June 20, 2022, which will be in observance of Juneteenth.

The 2021-22 school year will begin on Sept. 13.