No charges for Mike Tyson for punching airplane passenger

Willy Sanjuan/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
FILE - Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana Point, Calif., Aug. 2, 2019. Authorities will not file criminal charges against former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson after he was recorded on video punching a fellow first-class passenger aboard a plane at San Francisco International Airport last month, prosecutors announced Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 1:40 PM, May 10, 2022
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities will not file criminal charges against former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson after he was recorded on video punching a fellow first-class passenger aboard a plane at San Francisco International Airport last month.

The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that it closed the case.

The victim and Tyson requested that charges not be filed.

The video shows Tyson repeatedly striking the unidentified man in the head, drawing blood.

The footage was first shared by TMZ, which said it was recorded on a Jet Blue plane bound for Florida.

Representatives for Tyson said the passenger had harassed the former boxer and threw a water bottle at him.

