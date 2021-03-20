Menu

Watch
NewsNational

Actions

No. 4 Oklahoma State survives No. 13 Liberty 69-60 in NCAA

items.[0].image.alt
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Oklahoma State forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (12) blocks the shot of Liberty's Chris Parker during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball game Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chris Parker, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe
Posted at 9:42 PM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 22:42:15-04

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Avery Anderson III scored 21 points, Cade Cunningham added 15 after a rough start and No. 4 seed Oklahoma State outlasted No. 13 Liberty 69-60 in the NCAA Tournament Midwest Region first round.

Cunningham is the Cowboys’ All-American freshman guard and Big 12 Conference player of the year.

He struggled for most of his NCAA postseason debut. But he hung in to score nine consecutive points in the final minutes to give OSU breathing room.

Elijah Cuffee had 16 points and Darius McGhee 12 for the Atlantic Sun champion Liberty, which had won their previous 12 to tie for the nation’s third-longest surge.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Watch 2 News Live 24/7