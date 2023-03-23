NFL player learns he has cancer during routine physical exam

Foster Moreau, who has played with the Raiders since 2019, revealed he has cancer and is stepping away from the game.

"Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life changing for me," the tight end said in a tweet.

He added that he was undergoing a routing physical by the Saints' medical team in New Orleans when doctors told him he has Hodgkin's lymphoma.

While Moreau, is stepping away from the game for now, he said he plans to be back after he beats a "new opponent."

SEE MORE: AI discovers potential new cancer treatment in just 30 days

Hodgkin's lymphoma is a cancer that starts in the the tissues and organs that produce, store, and carry white blood cells, which fight infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms include swollen lymph nodes, fever, night sweats, feeling tired and weight loss. It's unclear whether Moreau noticed any of those symptoms prior to the diagnosis.

Hodgkin's lymphoma is considered one of the most curable forms of cancer, according to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Treatment options include chemotherapy and radiation.

Moreau has not said what type of treatment he plans to undergo.

The 25-year-old thanked his supporters for standing by his side during this time. The Raiders tweeted Moreau saying, "Your Raider family is with you, Foster."

SEE MORE: Higher cancer rates found in military pilots, ground crews