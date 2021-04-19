Nearly one-quarter of Oklahomans now fully vaccinated

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Nearly one-quarter of Oklahomans are now fully vaccinated, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The data shows 24.5% of Oklahoma residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, slightly better than the national average of 23%.

The CDC data shows 36.9% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma reported 186 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 21 new deaths. That brings the total number of confirmed infections to 445,650 and the state's death count to 8,145.

