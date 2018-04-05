National Burrito Day: Which restaurant chains are offering deals today

SAN DIEGO — Step aside, Taco Tuesday.

Thursday, April 5 marks National Burrito Day — meaning you can save on your favorite Mexican eats across the country. Here's list of restaurants that are celebrating with special deals.

Del Taco

On Thursday the chain will give a free order of fries to customers who purchase a 2 for $5 burrito deal.

Our fries are here to stay. And tomorrow, you can get a FREE small order of fries with purchase of any 2 for $5 Classic Burritos deal. #NationalBurritoDay pic.twitter.com/loe4pGv7gE — Del Taco Restaurants (@DelTaco) April 4, 2018

Rubio's

Celebrate National Burrito Day with San Diego's own Rubio's! They'll be offering any burrito for $5 all day with the purchase of a beverage (we're not sure if cerveza counts). Click HERE for the coupon!

Sombrero Mexican

Friendly PSA burrito-lovers: Thursday is #NationalBurritoDay. Unwrap and unwind with buy one, get one burritos all day April 5! Click for coupon: https://t.co/WBNXOgIeRx pic.twitter.com/93WPQR7Pfq — El Pollo Loco (@ElPolloLoco) April 3, 2018

Word in the twittersphere is...Sombrero's Mexican food restaurants will offer buy one, get one for $1 burritos. Yum!

The Catch: You need to show them the Tweet when you check out! Click HERE when you do.

Celebrate #NationalBurritoDay with us tomorrow! 🌯🌯



Get any #burrito for just $1 with the purchase of a burrito!

AND Enter to win Burritos for a Year at any Sombrero location – tomorrow (April 5) is the only day to enter!



➡️MUST SHOW THIS POST⬅️#SombreroFix pic.twitter.com/RASEd6pB1i — Sombrero Mexican (@SombreroMexican) April 4, 201

El Pollo Loco

Burrito-lovers will be happy to know that it's a buy one, get one kind of day at El Pollo Loco. Click here for the coupon.