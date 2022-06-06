Watch
National average price for gas is nearly $5, AAA reports

Iowa Gas Prices
Charlie Neibergall/AP
A worker changes the gasoline price sign at a QuikTrip, Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Posted at 7:53 AM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 08:53:21-04

The national average price for gas has reached $4.86, according to AAA. That’s 25 cents higher than last week and up 59 cents in just one month.

Five states now have an average of more than $5 per gallon, including Michigan, Indiana and Washington, D.C.

Georgia is the only state with an average below $4.30 a gallon.

The majority of southern states are recording the lowest gas prices.

Oil prices continue to increase, even after OPEC announced plans to ramp up production.

Oil analysts expect the national average to hit over $5 in the next 10 days.

