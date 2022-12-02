NASA telescope captures clouds on Saturn’s largest moon

NASA has made a new discovery on Saturn's largest moon.

Clouds were spotted recently on Titan by the James Webb space telescope.

NASA said they were hiding behind the moon's thick, hazy atmosphere, adding that this latest discovery had been a long time coming.

Scientists already knew that Titan had earth-like liquid bodies on its surface, made of ethane and methane, but have since confirmed that the liquid can form clouds in the sky and cause rain.

Researchers said they plan to observe Titan's weather patterns again in June.