Most expensive home in Wisconsin sells for $11.25M

The Hillcroft Mansion on Lake Geneva's Wrigley Estate sold for $11.25 million Wednesday.

After being on the market for nearly two years, it broke the record of the highest price sale price of a single-family home in Wisconsin.

It's also the highest sale price ever for a Lake Geneva home.

The 11,000 square foot lakefront home was built in 1984, and it features 12 rooms, five bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms.

Jim Hicks of Keefe Real Estate sold the home for Roger O'Neill and his wife, who owned the home for 37 years. According to Hicks, the O'Neills purchased the property from the Wrigley family of Chicago in 1981 and built the existing home in 1984.

According to Keefe Real Estate there are many reminders of the Wrigley owners throughout the property.

"Landscape artifacts from the Wrigley period provide historic accents throughout the grounds - from the artful vintage sundial and limestone garden gazebo, to the handcrafted two-room playhouse where the Wrigley daughters held tea parties in their own child-sized kitchen," their website said.

The 20-acre property is located at in the Town of Linn and occupies 415 feet of lakefront space.