Monopoly to change community chest cards and fans get to help decide how

Hasbro has announced they are changing all 16 of Monopoly's community chest cards for the first time in more than 85 years and are asking fans of the game to help.

In a press release, Hasbro said the change comes so the cards can better reflect what community means to people in 2021.

"Covering topics like beauty contests, holiday funds, and life insurance, there is no denying the Monopoly game's Community Chest Cards are long overdue for a refresh," the toy company said. "And, coming out of the tumultuous year of 2020, the term 'community' has taken on a whole new meaning."

For example, the “second place in a beauty contest” card could switch to “shop local.” Several other options for the new cards are “rescue a puppy” and “help your neighbors."

After all the votes are received, the new community chest cards would debut in the fall.

Fans can vote for the new cards by clicking here.