Millions of eggs in nine states recalled over salmonella fears

Lake Wind Advisory issued April 15 at 4:01AM CDT expiring April 15 at 4:00PM CDT in effect for: McCurtain
Freeze Warning issued April 15 at 3:31AM CDT expiring April 16 at 9:00AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
At least 22 illnesses have been reported so far, the FDA said Friday.
The eggs were sold through retail stores and restaurants. They reached consumers in Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.
"Consumers with these eggs shouldn't eat them," FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb tweeted. "Throw them away or return them to place of purchase for credit or refund."
Brands affected include Country Daybreak, Boburn Farms, Crystal Farms, Sunshine Farms and Glenview, with some eggs sold at Walmart and Food Lion stores.
Salmonella causes serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems. It is generally contracted from contaminated poultry, meat, eggs and water, and affects the intestinal tract.