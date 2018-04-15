Millions of eggs in nine states recalled over salmonella fears

Lake Wind Advisory issued April 15 at 4:01AM CDT expiring April 15 at 4:00PM CDT in effect for: McCurtain

Freeze Warning issued April 15 at 3:31AM CDT expiring April 16 at 9:00AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington

Freeze Warning issued April 15 at 3:31AM CDT expiring April 16 at 9:00AM CDT in effect for: Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, Pushmataha

Freeze Warning issued April 15 at 3:31AM CDT expiring April 15 at 4:30PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington

Freeze Warning issued April 15 at 3:10AM CDT expiring April 15 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Alfalfa, Atoka, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Coal, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Harper, Hughes, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Major, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Roger Mills, Seminole, Washita, Woods, Woodward

Freeze Warning issued April 15 at 3:10AM CDT expiring April 16 at 9:00AM CDT in effect for: Alfalfa, Atoka, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Coal, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Harper, Hughes, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Major, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Roger Mills, Seminole, Washita, Woods, Woodward

Freeze Warning issued April 14 at 9:55PM CDT expiring April 15 at 9:00AM CDT in effect for: McCurtain

Freeze Warning issued April 14 at 8:56PM CDT expiring April 15 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Hughes, Jackson, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Major, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Roger Mills, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman, Washita, Woods, Woodward

Freeze Warning issued April 14 at 8:23PM CDT expiring April 15 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, Pittsburg, Pushmataha

Freeze Warning issued April 14 at 8:23PM CDT expiring April 15 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington

Freeze Warning issued April 14 at 7:06PM CDT expiring April 15 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington

Freeze Watch issued April 14 at 7:06PM CDT expiring April 15 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, Pittsburg, Pushmataha

Freeze Warning issued April 14 at 7:06PM CDT expiring April 15 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Osage, Pawnee

Freeze Warning issued April 14 at 3:55PM CDT expiring April 15 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Jackson, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Logan, McClain, Major, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Roger Mills, Stephens, Tillman, Washita, Woods, Woodward

Freeze Warning issued April 14 at 3:55PM CDT expiring April 15 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Hughes, Lincoln, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole

Freeze Watch issued April 14 at 9:01AM CDT expiring April 15 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Atoka, Bryan, Coal, Hughes, Johnston, Lincoln, Marshall, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole

Freeze Watch issued April 14 at 9:01AM CDT expiring April 15 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Custer, Dewey, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Jefferson, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Logan, Love, McClain, Major, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Roger Mills, Stephens, Tillman, Washita

Freeze Watch issued April 14 at 3:11AM CDT expiring April 15 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Carter, Cleveland, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Jefferson, Kay, Logan, Love, McClain, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Stephens

Freeze Watch issued April 14 at 3:10AM CDT expiring April 15 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington

Freeze Watch issued April 14 at 3:10AM CDT expiring April 15 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Osage, Pawnee

Freeze Watch issued April 13 at 10:13PM CDT expiring April 15 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Kay, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Marshall, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens

Freeze Watch issued April 13 at 3:19PM CDT expiring April 15 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Coal, Hughes, Johnston, Kay, Lincoln, Love, Marshall, Murray, Noble, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole