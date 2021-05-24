Watch
Military plane from Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas crashes in backyard, police say

Posted at 5:17 PM, May 24, 2021
LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tells KTNV that a military plane has crashed in the back yard of a home near Cheyenne and Nellis.

A word about injuries aboard the aircraft or on the ground was not immediately available, the Las Vegas Sun newspaper reported.

FAA says they heard that it is a military plane involved in the crash.

In a statement, Nellis Air Force Base said that they "are aware of an incident involving an aircraft associated with Nellis Air Force Base" and "will provide updates as they become available."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Jason Dinant at KTNV first reported this story.

