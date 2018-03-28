Military base police officers ordered to pay back thousands after government payroll glitch

SAN DIEGO, California — Dozens of San Diego County civilian military base police officers have been ordered to pay back thousands of dollars after a government payroll glitch.



The Department of Defense’s Finance and Accounting Services says some officers working at Camp Pendleton and Naval Station Fallbrook were paid at the wrong rate for the county in which they worked.



The error began back in 2008, but it wasn't caught until 2016.



Some officers told 10News they didn't notice the mistake because they were getting paid what they were initially offered, so there was no reason to question it.



The notification letters stated the officers can request a waiver, but it's a lengthy process and there are no guarantees it will be granted.



Those affected are planning to meet with Rep. Darrell Issa in hopes he might be able to help them find a solution.