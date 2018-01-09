Michigan couple captured in murder of 4-year-old girl

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - US Marshals have captured a Sumpter Township, Michigan couple wanted in the death of a 4-year-old little girl.

On New Year's Day, four-year-old Gabby Barrett was found hanging onto dear life at her mobile home.

She was pronounced dead shortly after arriving to a hospital, her death ultimately ruled a homicide with evidence of multiple traumatic injuries, including burns all over her extremities.

The prime suspects? Gabby’s mother, 24-year-old Candice Diaz and her boyfriend, 28-year-old Brad Fields. The two are facing charges on four counts, including murder, torture and child abuse.

The were arrested Tuesday in Lake Park, Georgia on I-75 and are being taken to the Lourdes County Jail.

The girl's father says he never saw his ex, Diaz, harm the child.

"Do I do I think she did it? To be honest with you, no. I think she had something to do with it but I think it was her boyfriend that actually abused them," said the dad.

Regardless of who's bears the blame, the US Marshals are now on the case, joining Sumpter Township police.

"I want her to turn herself in, I want justice for Gabby," said the father.