Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 20 dead

Mexico City officials say an elevated section of the city's metro collapsed and at least 20 people have been killed.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said people could still be trapped inside the train, which plunged toward a busy boulevard late Monday and split in two.

One subway car left was dangling on the collapsed section.

Video also showed a car trapped under rubble, with dozens of rescuers searching through wreckage from the collapsed structure.

Officials say about 70 people were injured.

The overpass was about 16 feet above the road in southern Mexico City.

Rescue efforts were briefly interrupted at midnight because the partially dangling train was “very weak.”

