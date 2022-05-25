Watch
NewsNational

Actions

How to help: Memorial funds launched for Texas mass shooting victims’ families

CORRECTION APTOPIX Texas School Shooting
Dario Lopez-Mills/AP
CORRECTS SPELLING TO GARCIA-SILLER, INSTEAD OF GARCIA SELLER - The archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia-Siller, comforts families outside the Civic Center following a deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
CORRECTION APTOPIX Texas School Shooting
Posted at 11:08 AM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 12:09:20-04

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District organized a fundraiser for the families of the victims of Tuesday’s mass school shooting.

The shooting left 19 students and two teachers dead.

The district is asking for checks to be mailed to 200 E. Nopal St. Uvalde, Texas 78801. Donations can be sent through Zelle at robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com.

Gofundme has also organized a list of verified fundraisers to support the victims and their families. One such fundraiser, known as the Texas Elementary School Shooting Victims Fund, raised $670,000 as of late Wednesday morning. 

The fund says money “collected will go to the families in cash payments with no strings attached.”

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7