Mega Millions lottery jackpot grows to $502 million; no winners since early January

One lucky person could celebrate this year's Easter weekend holiday by winning the fourth largest Mega Millions lottery jackpot in history.

The jackpot for the March 30 drawing is now an estimated $502 million after no tickets matched all six numbers drawn in Tuesday night's drawing. The cash value of the jackpot is $301 million.

The winning numbers in the March 27 drawing were 7, 25, 43, 56, 59 with 13 as the Mega Ball. Three tickets sold in Florida matched four numbers and the Mega Ball and are worth $10,000 each.

The $502 million is the largest Mega Millions jackpot since July 8, 2016, when one winning ticket sold Cambridge City, Indiana won a $536 million jackpot.

Lottery officials report the jackpot has rolled over 23 times since 20-year-old Shane Missler of Port Richey, Florida, won a $451 million jackpot on January 5.

Each Mega Millions ticket costs two dollars to purchase. The deadline to buy a ticket for the $502 million jackpot is 10:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, March 30.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. For more information, visit www.megamillions.com.